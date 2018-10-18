NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 31 points, sparking the Knicks during their franchise-record, 49-point second quarter, and New York beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-107 on Wednesday night in their first game under coach David Fizdale.

Hardaway had 16 points in the period, when the Knicks matched the Hawks' point total for the entire first half. New York led 72-49 at the break.

Trae Young finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, shooting 5 for 14 in his NBA debut. Taurean Prince scored 21 points for the Hawks, who were overwhelmed in their first game under Lloyd Pierce. Four other Knicks scored at least 15, while rookie Kevin Knox finished with 10 and was just 4 for 16.

Hardaway and the Knicks started slowly, as he had missed his first four shots and the Knicks started 0 for 9 when they took a timeout trailing 10-2. During that break, George Holmes of Northport, New York, nailed a halfcourt shot to win $10,000, and suddenly the New Yorkers couldn't miss.

BUCKS 113, HORNETS 112

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists, and Milwaukee spoiled Charlotte's celebration of 30 years of basketball.

Antetokounmpo made two free throws with 23.7 seconds remaining to put the Bucks ahead after the Hornets battled back from a 20-point deficit behind 41 points from Kemba Walker.

Walker missed a driving layup with 3.4 seconds left and the loose ball got kicked outside where Nic Batum misfired on a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer.

Khris Middleton had 19 points and Eric Bledsoe added 17 as the Bucks.

Walker was 15 of 29 from the field, hitting seven 3-pointers.

PACERS 111, GRIZZLIES 83

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 to help Indiana rout Memphis in the largest-opening night victory margin in the franchise's NBA era.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Indiana earned its seventh opening-night win eight years. The Pacers also have won eight of their last nine home openers.

Marc Gasol scored 13 points for Memphis.

RAPTORS 116, CAVALIERS 104

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 24 points and 13 rebounds in his Toronto debut, Kyle Lowry scored 27 points and the Raptors beat Cleveland.

Fred VanVleet scored 14 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 and Danny Green 11 to help the Raptors win their sixth straight season opener and give Nick Nurse a victory in his first game as head coach.

Kevin Love scored 21 points, and Cedi Osman had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

PISTONS 103, NETS 100

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 24 points and 20 rebounds, and Detroit won its opener under new coach Dwane Casey.

Blake Griffin added 26 points for the Pistons, who were without two potential starters but still managed to hold off Brooklyn. Caris LeVert equaled a career high with 27 points for the Nets, and he drove to the basket in the final seconds with Brooklyn down one. LeVert lost the ball, and it went out of bounds to Detroit. Reggie Jackson made two free throws for the Pistons with 6.2 seconds remaining, and Joe Harris missed from near the top of the key at the other end.

MAGIC 104, HEAT 101

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Mohamed Bamba dunked twice and blocked a shot during Orlando's 9-0 run in the fourth quarter and the Magic held off Miami.

Aaron Gordon had 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Magic. They went without a field goal over the final 4 1/2 minutes. Goran Dragic led Miami with 26 points, and Josh Richardson had 21.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports