TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dadaocheng (大稻埕), the historic district of Taipei recently injected with new life, clinched the 3rd spot in the rankings of the most loved tourist attractions for international travelers to Taipei in 2017, according to a survey by the City’s Department of Information and Tourism.

People aged 40 to 49 made up 24.74 percent, the largest part of the total visitors to Dadaocheng, followed by the age group of 50 to 59 (23.42 percent), 20 to 29 (21.05 percent), and 30 to 39 (20.79 percent). The results indicated that a growing number of youths are drawn to the commercial hub in western Taipei which has managed to retain its historical appeal while incorporating cultural creativity, said the tourism agency.

Dadaocheng, home to a plethora of old buildings and stories, exemplifies the spirit of a “city museum,” in keeping with the direction taken by the government to “breach the confining walls of museums,” and allow communities to display their own unique characteristics, the agency pointed out.

Among the plethora of popular tourist spots in the district are Xia Hai City God Temple (霞海城隍廟), a magnet for young Japanese female visitors searching for love with the help of the “Chinese Cupid,” Baroque style Baoan (保安) outlet for Starbucks, Chen Tian-lai Residence (陳天來故居), dry goods shops, fabric retailers, and more.

A variety of events are also regularly held in Dadaocheng to promote local tourism, including Taipei Fringe Festival (臺北藝穗節), Sounds from the River (臺北河岸音樂季), and Tua-Tiu-Tiann International Festival of Arts (大稻埕國際藝術節).

Visit the official website of Tua-Tiu-Tiann International Festival of Arts to learn more about the event, which concludes on Oct. 31.

Life in Dadaocheng (Photos by Taipei City Government)