TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A new pro-independence Taiwanese political group, Formosa Alliance (喜樂島聯盟), is planning to stage a "mass march" which organizers hope will draw 100,000 people in Taipei on Saturday (Oct. 20) to protest against any attempt by China to annex Taiwan.

The Formosa Alliance, which is backed by former Taiwanese presidents Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) and Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), will hold a rally on Beiping East Road in Taipei this Saturday titled "All People Against Annexation Referendum March" (全民公投反併吞大遊行). The primary slogan of the parade is "Anti-bullying, Anti-annexation, and Support the Local Government" (反霸凌、反併吞，支持本土政權).

Despite the name of the rally implying that it is anti-annexation, the goal of the organization is actually to call for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislature to amend the Referendum Act (公民投票法) and thus allow for a public referendum on independence from China.

Organizers of the event say that up to 100,000 people will attend the rally. However, the 170-meter stretch of East Beiping Road approved by police covers 200 square meters and can only accommodate about 1,000 people, according to media reports.

The DPP has banned public officials from attending the rally in Taipei and is instead planning to hold an anti-annexation march on the same day in Kaohsiung. The DPP changed the name of its rally in Kaohsiung from "Anti-annexation, Referendum" (反併吞, 公投) to "Anti-annexation, Protect Taiwan"(反併吞、護台灣) in order to distance itself from Formosa Alliance's proposed "Independence Referendum" (獨立公投).