BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2238 Up 33 Dec 2211 2232 2182 2226 Up 32 Jan 2238 Up 33 Mar 2225 2241 2194 2238 Up 33 May 2234 2249 2206 2245 Up 31 Jul 2244 2255 2216 2255 Up 31 Sep 2253 2264 2225 2263 Up 30 Dec 2255 2276 2237 2274 Up 29 Mar 2259 2279 2245 2279 Up 29 May 2265 2284 2260 2284 Up 27 Jul 2295 Up 27 Sep 2304 Up 27