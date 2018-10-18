BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/10/18 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2238 Up 33
Dec 2211 2232 2182 2226 Up 32
Jan 2238 Up 33
Mar 2225 2241 2194 2238 Up 33
May 2234 2249 2206 2245 Up 31
Jul 2244 2255 2216 2255 Up 31
Sep 2253 2264 2225 2263 Up 30
Dec 2255 2276 2237 2274 Up 29
Mar 2259 2279 2245 2279 Up 29
May 2265 2284 2260 2284 Up 27
Jul 2295 Up 27
Sep 2304 Up 27