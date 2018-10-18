BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2238
|Up
|33
|Dec
|2211
|2232
|2182
|2226
|Up
|32
|Jan
|2238
|Up
|33
|Mar
|2225
|2241
|2194
|2238
|Up
|33
|May
|2234
|2249
|2206
|2245
|Up
|31
|Jul
|2244
|2255
|2216
|2255
|Up
|31
|Sep
|2253
|2264
|2225
|2263
|Up
|30
|Dec
|2255
|2276
|2237
|2274
|Up
|29
|Mar
|2259
|2279
|2245
|2279
|Up
|29
|May
|2265
|2284
|2260
|2284
|Up
|27
|Jul
|2295
|Up
|27
|Sep
|2304
|Up
|27