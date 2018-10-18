  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/18 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 72.17 72.43 69.43 69.75 Down 2.17
Nov 72.07 72.29 69.38 69.70 Down 2.06
Dec 71.99 72.20 69.41 69.72 Down 1.98
Jan 72.11 72.11 69.43 69.73 Down 1.91
Feb 72.08 72.08 69.45 69.74 Down 1.85
Mar 71.89 71.89 69.51 69.75 Down 1.79
Apr 71.79 71.93 69.52 69.73 Down 1.75
May 71.81 71.81 69.37 69.67 Down 1.71
Jun 71.50 71.50 69.35 69.55 Down 1.68
Jul 71.23 71.23 69.19 69.37 Down 1.64
Aug 71.00 71.05 68.98 69.15 Down 1.59
Sep 70.69 70.71 68.74 68.90 Down 1.55
Oct 69.92 69.92 68.64 68.64 Down 1.51
Nov 70.12 70.18 68.11 68.36 Down 1.48
Dec 68.01 Down 1.44
Jan 67.66 Down 1.40
Feb 67.32 Down 1.36
Mar 67.00 Down 1.32
Apr 66.71 Down 1.28
May 67.75 67.89 66.29 66.43 Down 1.24
Jun 66.09 Down 1.20
Jul 65.74 Down 1.17
Aug 65.42 Down 1.13
Sep 65.12 Down 1.10
Oct 64.83 Down 1.07
Nov 65.89 65.89 64.36 64.57 Down 1.03
Dec 64.22 Down 1.00
Jan 63.85 Down .98
Feb 63.50 Down .95
Mar 63.16 Down .92
Apr 62.81 Down .89
May 62.50 62.70 62.50 62.50 Down .86
Jun 62.15 Down .83
Jul 61.85 Down .81
Aug 61.55 Down .78
Sep 61.26 Down .76
Oct 60.96 Down .75
Nov 61.50 61.50 60.55 60.69 Down .74
Dec 60.38 Down .73
Jan 60.09 Down .72
Feb 59.81 Down .71
Mar 59.54 Down .70
Apr 59.26 Down .68
May 59.01 Down .67
Jun 58.76 Down .66
Jul 58.53 Down .65
Aug 58.31 Down .64
Sep 58.10 Down .63
Oct 57.88 Down .62
Nov 57.75 57.75 57.65 57.68 Down .61
Dec 57.45 Down .60
Jan 57.25 Down .59
Feb 57.05 Down .58
Mar 56.86 Down .57
Apr 56.67 Down .56
May 56.51 Down .55
Jun 56.34 Down .54
Jul 56.18 Down .53
Aug 56.03 Down .52
Sep 55.89 Down .51
Oct 55.76 Down .50
Nov 55.64 Down .49
Dec 55.49 Down .49
Jan 55.41 Down .48
Feb 55.26 Down .48
Mar 55.17 Down .48
Apr 55.07 Down .47
May 54.99 Down .47
Jun 54.89 Down .47
Jul 54.82 Down .47
Aug 54.74 Down .47
Sep 54.69 Down .47
Oct 54.66 Down .47
Nov 54.63 Down .47
Dec 54.55 Down .49
Jan 54.53 Down .50
Feb 54.48 Down .52
Mar 54.47 Down .53
Apr 54.44 Down .55
May 54.43 Down .56
Jun 54.41 Down .56
Jul 54.40 Down .56
Aug 54.38 Down .56
Sep 54.40 Down .56
Oct 54.40 Down .56
Nov 54.42 Down .56
Dec 54.44 Down .56
Jan 54.47 Down .56
Feb 54.51 Down .56
Mar 54.57 Down .56
Apr 54.64 Down .56
May 54.73 Down .56
Jun 54.79 Down .56
Jul 54.87 Down .56
Aug 54.96 Down .56
Sep 55.07 Down .56
Oct 55.20 Down .56
Nov 55.31 Down .56
Dec 55.44 Down .56
Jan 55.47 Down .56