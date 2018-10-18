New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|72.17
|72.43
|69.43
|69.75 Down 2.17
|Nov
|72.07
|72.29
|69.38
|69.70 Down 2.06
|Dec
|71.99
|72.20
|69.41
|69.72 Down 1.98
|Jan
|72.11
|72.11
|69.43
|69.73 Down 1.91
|Feb
|72.08
|72.08
|69.45
|69.74 Down 1.85
|Mar
|71.89
|71.89
|69.51
|69.75 Down 1.79
|Apr
|71.79
|71.93
|69.52
|69.73 Down 1.75
|May
|71.81
|71.81
|69.37
|69.67 Down 1.71
|Jun
|71.50
|71.50
|69.35
|69.55 Down 1.68
|Jul
|71.23
|71.23
|69.19
|69.37 Down 1.64
|Aug
|71.00
|71.05
|68.98
|69.15 Down 1.59
|Sep
|70.69
|70.71
|68.74
|68.90 Down 1.55
|Oct
|69.92
|69.92
|68.64
|68.64 Down 1.51
|Nov
|70.12
|70.18
|68.11
|68.36 Down 1.48
|Dec
|68.01 Down 1.44
|Jan
|67.66 Down 1.40
|Feb
|67.32 Down 1.36
|Mar
|67.00 Down 1.32
|Apr
|66.71 Down 1.28
|May
|67.75
|67.89
|66.29
|66.43 Down 1.24
|Jun
|66.09 Down 1.20
|Jul
|65.74 Down 1.17
|Aug
|65.42 Down 1.13
|Sep
|65.12 Down 1.10
|Oct
|64.83 Down 1.07
|Nov
|65.89
|65.89
|64.36
|64.57 Down 1.03
|Dec
|64.22 Down 1.00
|Jan
|63.85
|Down .98
|Feb
|63.50
|Down .95
|Mar
|63.16
|Down .92
|Apr
|62.81
|Down .89
|May
|62.50
|62.70
|62.50
|62.50
|Down .86
|Jun
|62.15
|Down .83
|Jul
|61.85
|Down .81
|Aug
|61.55
|Down .78
|Sep
|61.26
|Down .76
|Oct
|60.96
|Down .75
|Nov
|61.50
|61.50
|60.55
|60.69
|Down .74
|Dec
|60.38
|Down .73
|Jan
|60.09
|Down .72
|Feb
|59.81
|Down .71
|Mar
|59.54
|Down .70
|Apr
|59.26
|Down .68
|May
|59.01
|Down .67
|Jun
|58.76
|Down .66
|Jul
|58.53
|Down .65
|Aug
|58.31
|Down .64
|Sep
|58.10
|Down .63
|Oct
|57.88
|Down .62
|Nov
|57.75
|57.75
|57.65
|57.68
|Down .61
|Dec
|57.45
|Down .60
|Jan
|57.25
|Down .59
|Feb
|57.05
|Down .58
|Mar
|56.86
|Down .57
|Apr
|56.67
|Down .56
|May
|56.51
|Down .55
|Jun
|56.34
|Down .54
|Jul
|56.18
|Down .53
|Aug
|56.03
|Down .52
|Sep
|55.89
|Down .51
|Oct
|55.76
|Down .50
|Nov
|55.64
|Down .49
|Dec
|55.49
|Down .49
|Jan
|55.41
|Down .48
|Feb
|55.26
|Down .48
|Mar
|55.17
|Down .48
|Apr
|55.07
|Down .47
|May
|54.99
|Down .47
|Jun
|54.89
|Down .47
|Jul
|54.82
|Down .47
|Aug
|54.74
|Down .47
|Sep
|54.69
|Down .47
|Oct
|54.66
|Down .47
|Nov
|54.63
|Down .47
|Dec
|54.55
|Down .49
|Jan
|54.53
|Down .50
|Feb
|54.48
|Down .52
|Mar
|54.47
|Down .53
|Apr
|54.44
|Down .55
|May
|54.43
|Down .56
|Jun
|54.41
|Down .56
|Jul
|54.40
|Down .56
|Aug
|54.38
|Down .56
|Sep
|54.40
|Down .56
|Oct
|54.40
|Down .56
|Nov
|54.42
|Down .56
|Dec
|54.44
|Down .56
|Jan
|54.47
|Down .56
|Feb
|54.51
|Down .56
|Mar
|54.57
|Down .56
|Apr
|54.64
|Down .56
|May
|54.73
|Down .56
|Jun
|54.79
|Down .56
|Jul
|54.87
|Down .56
|Aug
|54.96
|Down .56
|Sep
|55.07
|Down .56
|Oct
|55.20
|Down .56
|Nov
|55.31
|Down .56
|Dec
|55.44
|Down .56
|Jan
|55.47
|Down .56