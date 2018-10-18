  1. Home
Rashid, Morgan hand England easy 3rd ODI win over Sri Lanka

By  Associated Press
2018/10/18 03:12
England's Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes celebrate their teams victory over Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their third one-day international cricket match

England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot during their third one-day international cricket match with Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 17,

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Leg spinner Adil Rashid took a career-best four wickets and captain Eoin Morgan scored an unbeaten 58 to lift England to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third one-day international Wednesday as the visitors took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

England won the toss and elected to field in a match reduced to 21 over per side because of rain at Pallekele. Sri Lanka made 150-9 in its 21 overs with Niroshan Dickwella top scoring with 36.

Adil Rashid returned 4-36 in five overs while Tom Curran had 3-17 off four overs.

England reached their target for three wickets and nine deliveries remaining. Morgan made 58 not out off 49 deliveries including seven boundaries while Jason Roy made 41.