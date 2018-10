PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — England beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the rain-affected third one-day international and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The match was restricted to 21 overs per side.

Scores: England 153-3 in 18.3 overs (Eoin Morgan 58 not out, Jason Roy 41; Amila Aponso 2-27) def. Sri Lanka 150-9 in 21 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 36; Adil Rashid 4-36; Tom Curran 3-17) by seven wickets.