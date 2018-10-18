NEW YORK (AP) — NFL officiating was not a hot topic in the formal owners meetings that ended Wednesday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell noted that there was "talk on several occasions in the context of what the competition committee is looking to propose and implement." But there were no formal discussions on the floor during the two-day meetings.

Officiating has been a super-tense issue this season, in part because of several rules changes or points of emphasis, particularly regarding roughing the passer and helmet use in tackling.

The meetings were far from as frenetic as a year ago, when the NFL was dealing with widespread player demonstrations during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice. Goodell and many owners spoke in glowing terms about the product on the field, stressing the record-setting offenses and close games through six weeks.

Goodell also boasted about NFL games being one of the "few contents that are growing" in TV audiences. Ratings are up this year.

He also explained that the removal of a rule barring cross-ownership of sports franchises in different markets could be a boost to the league.

___

