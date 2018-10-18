SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's presidential candidates are wooing religious leaders ahead of a runoff in a country with sizable Catholic and evangelical populations.

Leading far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro met with the Catholic archbishop of Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday while his rival, leftist Fernando Haddad, spoke with evangelical leaders.

Polls show Bolsonaro holding a solid lead over Haddad for the Oct. 28 vote. Bolsonaro has focused his campaign on a return to traditional family values, and his support is especially strong among evangelicals. Though Catholics are mostly split, polls indicate they still prefer Bolsonaro.

With some 123 million members, Brazil is home to the world's largest number of Catholics. But evangelicals are growing and now total 42 million. They have also played an increasingly important role in Brazilian politics.