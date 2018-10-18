WASHINGTON (AP) — A Treasury Department employee has been charged with leaking confidential banking reports of suspects charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Federal prosecutors say Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards is set to appear in court Wednesday in Virginia.

The 40-year-old Edwards is a senior official at the department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. She's accused of leaking the material to a journalist — who's not named in court papers.

Prosecutors say reports on Paul Manafort, Richard Gates and Maria Butina were among those leaked. Prosecutors allege Edwards photographed the confidential documents and sent them to the reporter using an encrypted messaging app.

Authorities say that when Edwards was arrested, she was found with a flash drive containing the confidential reports.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Edwards had an attorney who could comment.