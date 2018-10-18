MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes was tagged as the host of a lingerie party in 2009 when he was 22, extending an online invitation that joked about "stimulus packages" and used derogatory slang to refer to people who would be turned away.

Barnes, now 31, is Tony Evers' running mate.

Barnes said Tuesday that theme of the party was "immature" and he is committed to "gender equality, including closing the pay gap, expanding paid family leave, and protecting the rights of women to make their own health care decisions."

The Wisconsin Republican Party alerted The Associated Press to the invitation. Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says it shows that Barnes' actions "don't match his empty words and promises."