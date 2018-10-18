Funny tourism advertising in a Finnish way

The town of Padasjoki lies about 50 kilometres north of Lahti on Lake Päijänne - nowhere in Finland. The community advertises on Youtube with the self-ironic slogan: "Experience nothing". The video compares the region with metropolises like New York and Paris. And has "nothing" to offer in a direct comparison - apart from nature and absolute tranquillity. The message: In Finland you can spend relaxing nature vacations, meet humorous inhabitants and simply enjoy.

So a visit to Finland is not only worthwhile during the polar light season. That's one more reason to get to know this northern European country with its many lakes, forests - and moose.