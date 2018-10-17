BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — More than $45 million has poured into Montana's U.S. senate race as President Donald Trump prepares a third trip to the Big Sky state in his crusade to unseat two-term Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Campaign filings released this week show Republican challenger and Trump loyalist Matt Rosendale trails far behind in fundraising.

But he's stayed competitive with $14 million spent by deep-pocketed conservative groups on his behalf, largely on ads attacking Tester on guns, immigration and taxes.

Tester says outside interests are trying to influence Montana politics.

But he has his own out-of-state backers: Political committees representing conservation groups, hospitals and banks.

Trump targeted Tester for defeat after the Democrat derailed the president's Veteran Affairs nominee, Ronny Jackson.

Trump plans a Thursday campaign rally at the Missoula airport.