CBS says Secret Service blocked reporter from Kushner

By  Associated Press
2018/10/17 23:33
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 photo, White House Adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News says a Secret Service agent blocked one of its correspondents from asking Jared Kushner a question when he was walking out of an airplane, saying there was a "time and a place" for such interactions.

A network spokeswoman said Wednesday that reporter Errol Barnett happened to be on the same Washington to New York flight as the presidential son-in-law. CBS said he showed a press credential and attempted to ask a question about Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

A short video posted online showed what appeared to be an agent saying, "I don't give a damn who you are."

The Secret Service said it was reviewing the incident and that appropriate action would be taken depending on what its investigation shows.