WASHINGTON (AP) — Just when it seemed the partisan divide on the Senate Judiciary Committee couldn't get much worse, it did.

Every Democrat on the panel skipped a Wednesday hearing on judicial nominations. The Democrats said the hearing should have been canceled because the Senate is not in session ahead of next month's election.

Republican Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley says he had already delayed the hearing at the request of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the panel's top Democrat. He says he won't agree to a "last-minute withdrawal."

The dispute comes after the confirmation battle over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a bruising fight that played out on the Judiciary Committee.

The Senate has so far confirmed 84 of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees, and Republicans are eager to confirm more.