TORONTO (AP) — The Latest on Canada's legalization of recreational marijuana (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Canada's government will introduce legislation to let people apply for a pardon of small-scale marijuana possession convictions — as long as they've finished their sentence.

The announcement comes on the day that Canada has legalized so-called recreational marijuana.

Goodale says there will be no fees involved. He says the initiative is about basic fairness.

A senior government official earlier told The Associated Press that those convicted of possessing of 30 grams or less of marijuana would be eligible for a pardon. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of Wednesday's announcement.

The governing Liberal Party holds a majority in Parliament, so passage is largely assured.

12:30 a.m.

Canada has become largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday in Newfoundland.

And there's more good news for pot aficionados: Hours before a few retail outlets opened in the country's easternmost province, a federal official told The Associated Press that Canada will pardon all those with convictions for possessing up to 30 grams of marijuana, the now-legal threshold.

A formal announcement was planned for later Wednesday. The official, who was not authorized to speak public ahead of the announcement, said those who want to take advantage of the pardons will have to apply.