WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump's plane has been forced to return to a Washington area military base because of smoke in the cabin.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says "everyone is fine and everyone is safe" after the plane returned to Joint Base Andrews.

Mrs. Trump had been scheduled to visit a Philadelphia hospital and meet with families of children affected by exposure to opioids while in the womb.

Grisham says the first lady's team is "evaluating" whether to make other arrangements to travel to the event.

According to TV reporters traveling with the first lady, the flight was in the air about 10 minutes when smoke filled the cabin, and then Secret Service agents rushed to the front of the plane.

It's not immediately clear what caused the problem.