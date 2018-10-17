WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

AUSTIN, Texas — The Circuit of the Americas was cut out of the rocky soil just outside of the state capital of Texas. Getting there requires a drive from Austin's glowing and growing urban core past trailer parks, a landfill, flea markets and miles of rolling hills dotted with goats and horses. But once there, its landmark 250-foot (77-meter) observation tower and red-white-and-blue racing stripes announce a racetrack that has been become the heart and soul of Formula One in the U.S. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 975 words, photos.

MADRID — Madrid is officially presented as the host city of the finals of the new Davis Cup for the next two years. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a laugh, Kim Pegula's competitive nature kicked in when the subject of the Toronto Maple Leafs hiring Hayley Wickenheiser was broached. Impressed as the Sabres president was by the gender-breaking move in August, Pegula's first reaction was wondering how Buffalo's cross-border rival beat her to the punch in making Wickenheiser the NHL's first woman to hold a hockey operations role as assistant director of player development. "Darn it," Pegula said, smiling. "I wish I would've done it first." By John Wawrow. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Pakistan increased its lead to 188 runs Wednesday after seamer Mohammad Abbas ripped through Australia's batting lineup with a five-wicket haul and the visitors were bowled out for 145 in the second cricket test. SENT: 365 words, photos.

HOUSTON — Jackie Bradley Jr. belted a grand slam for his second big hit in the AL Championship Series, helping the Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 8-2 on Tuesday for a 2-1 series lead. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 985 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger singled home the winning run with two outs in the 13th inning Tuesday night to give Los Angeles a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers that tied the NL Championship Series at two games apiece. By Beth Harris. SENT: 1,125 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Warriors get rings, then beat Thunder on opening night. SENT: 320 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Devils still perfect and off to best start in 23 years. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

