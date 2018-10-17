US confirms support for Taiwan Interpol bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A U.S. Department of State spokesperson confirmed the U.S.’s continued support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international police agency Interpol, in response to an inquiry by CNA on Oct. 16.

The U.S. Department of State said that in a broad sense, the U.S. supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the international community and involvement in international organizations irrespective of whether recognized national status is a prerequisite, reported CNA.

"In organizations that require statehood for membership, the United States supports Taiwan's meaningful participation. This includes ICAO, Interpol, WHO, and the more than 60 international organizations in which Taiwan participates," the spokesperson said, reported CNA.

87th Interpol General Assembly will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21. The General Assembly sees participation by delegates from all member countries, among a host of observers. The annual meeting draws the agenda for international cooperation, and decides on policy and procedures, among others.

Taiwan Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) spokesperson Wesley Yang (楊國松) said on Oct. 15 that CIB Commissioner, Tsai Tsan-po (蔡蒼柏) personally wrote to Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of Interpol in September, expressing Taiwan’s desire to participate in the upcoming General Assembly. Tsai advocated Taiwan’s ability to contribute to joint efforts to fight international crime.

Stock has received the letter, but has not yet replied, reported Taiwan News.

The CIB said in a statement that Taiwan hopes to meaningfully participate in Interpol, and gave special mention to use of Intropol’s I-24/7 global police communications system, which is used in cross-border communication by the international police agency.

Taiwan was a full member of Interpol from 1964 to 1984, until China joined the organization.