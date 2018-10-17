Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;87;77;A shower or two;86;76;SW;9;79%;75%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;91;82;Mostly sunny;94;81;N;5;49%;26%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun, nice;84;64;Partly sunny;86;64;NE;9;35%;31%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;68;61;Some sun, a shower;69;59;WSW;9;73%;62%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, nice;66;48;Mostly cloudy;61;44;NE;11;78%;26%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;40;Mostly cloudy;51;40;NNE;5;77%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, but cool;64;41;Sunshine;66;43;ESE;6;38%;4%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;36;30;Snow and rain;39;27;WSW;13;83%;83%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;89;75;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;SE;6;70%;70%;10

Athens, Greece;Thickening clouds;75;59;Partly sunny;74;59;NNE;7;73%;28%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;59;54;A shower in the a.m.;62;51;S;15;68%;59%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;Clouds and sun, warm;97;71;E;8;27%;4%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;73;Cloudy;88;72;SSW;7;70%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;E;5;79%;88%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;SE;5;68%;86%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;72;63;Windy with rain;71;64;NE;20;79%;90%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;64;39;Partly sunny;64;41;S;3;41%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;76;50;Partly sunny, warm;75;53;ENE;6;56%;21%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mild with sunshine;69;46;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;41;N;5;72%;33%;2

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;69;48;A little p.m. rain;68;50;WNW;5;70%;82%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A t-storm in spots;82;63;S;8;80%;88%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;67;49;Partly sunny, mild;69;46;NNW;4;58%;17%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, mild;70;50;Some sun;61;45;ENE;6;71%;31%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;Partly sunny;73;50;NNE;7;65%;39%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, nice;71;47;Mainly cloudy;69;49;NNW;3;53%;55%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;80;65;Some sun, pleasant;75;61;ESE;11;75%;3%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;63;A little a.m. rain;88;64;NNW;4;53%;85%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;69;50;Mostly sunny;67;50;N;7;58%;27%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;85;67;Sunny and pleasant;86;68;NE;6;41%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;72;54;Partly sunny;73;58;S;9;54%;28%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;78;69;ENE;3;80%;84%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SSW;5;71%;55%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;50;36;Plenty of sunshine;56;45;SW;8;51%;2%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;Sun and clouds, nice;87;76;SSW;5;72%;68%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;63;51;Mostly cloudy;56;41;NNW;9;73%;2%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;88;78;Sun and some clouds;87;79;N;14;76%;7%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;53;51;A little rain;60;52;ENE;8;76%;86%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;73;A morning shower;87;72;ENE;8;78%;75%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;93;67;Hazy sun;93;68;W;5;47%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;57;36;Plenty of sun;63;42;W;6;45%;7%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;88;71;Hazy sunshine;91;73;ESE;4;61%;28%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;97;72;An afternoon shower;88;72;NE;5;65%;48%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;55;37;Partly sunny;53;42;SSW;4;77%;3%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cold;50;30;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;N;5;26%;2%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;76;61;A touch of rain;67;59;WSW;10;75%;83%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;75;67;Low clouds;79;70;NW;5;78%;66%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;Mostly cloudy;85;59;E;6;38%;17%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Partly sunny;88;75;ENE;12;63%;22%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;55;50;A shower;55;37;NW;12;93%;56%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;91;77;A t-storm or two;91;77;E;5;79%;91%;7

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;79;72;Spotty showers;80;72;E;12;70%;85%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;73;Breezy with sunshine;87;73;NE;14;61%;13%;7

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;88;68;A t-storm in spots;86;68;SE;5;65%;55%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;82;59;Hazy sun;85;59;NNE;7;49%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;69;63;Mostly cloudy;68;57;N;7;83%;36%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;76;Downpours;93;76;N;6;65%;90%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;96;81;Plenty of sunshine;94;82;NNW;8;56%;10%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;80;53;Nice with some sun;76;53;N;8;43%;5%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and nice;68;37;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;NNW;4;21%;7%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;97;74;Hazy and very warm;98;75;WNW;6;30%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;75;56;Mostly sunny;79;55;SW;6;59%;23%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;104;78;Plenty of sunshine;103;79;NNW;9;18%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunlit and very warm;74;47;Sunny and warm;71;44;SSE;5;72%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NNE;7;69%;68%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;87;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;71;NNW;6;72%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;92;73;Hazy sun;94;74;SSW;5;63%;3%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;75;A few showers;87;74;NW;4;83%;96%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;37;A t-storm in spots;58;39;NNW;8;68%;58%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;SW;9;75%;56%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;68;60;Clouds and sunshine;67;60;S;8;75%;5%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Inc. clouds;71;56;A passing shower;73;61;N;11;61%;58%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;58;49;Partly sunny;59;47;NNE;9;72%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;83;60;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;NNW;5;30%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;73;Decreasing clouds;83;72;W;7;71%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;73;52;A little p.m. rain;71;58;NE;6;59%;91%;2

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;87;79;Sunshine, pleasant;87;76;SSE;3;66%;25%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;97;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;SSE;6;70%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;A t-storm around;90;77;ESE;5;68%;44%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;73;56;A shower or two;68;54;NW;10;64%;60%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Spotty showers;69;57;Spotty showers;70;55;NE;8;57%;84%;4

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;89;81;Lots of sun, humid;88;80;ENE;12;66%;70%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunlit and pleasant;66;43;Sunny, nice and warm;67;43;SSW;5;78%;4%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;85;77;An afternoon shower;86;77;SE;9;70%;65%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and some clouds;78;61;Not as warm;69;59;ESE;11;79%;44%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow shower;46;26;Increasing clouds;38;32;W;12;50%;30%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;61;42;Sunny, nice and warm;63;47;WSW;6;77%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Clearing;93;82;Hazy sun;93;82;N;7;62%;39%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain this afternoon;81;58;A t-storm in spots;77;58;NNE;10;69%;70%;8

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;60;39;Mostly sunny;49;40;NW;18;37%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;81;63;Clouds and sun;82;64;WNW;5;62%;28%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partial sunshine;44;31;An afternoon shower;42;35;S;18;58%;55%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;71;54;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;NW;4;57%;19%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;57;38;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;NW;5;61%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;45;25;Cold with some sun;39;30;SSW;14;53%;31%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;85;79;A morning shower;84;78;SE;13;76%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NNW;4;82%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ENE;8;73%;79%;11

Paris, France;Mild with some sun;71;53;Sunny and nice;69;50;NE;9;61%;12%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;87;57;Cooler with showers;62;53;SW;19;65%;93%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;91;77;A thunderstorm;89;77;E;5;74%;80%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A shower in the p.m.;87;73;N;10;76%;82%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A t-storm in spots;95;72;ENE;5;52%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;66;45;Sunshine, pleasant;66;47;NW;3;71%;32%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;64;44;Partly sunny;63;38;NE;6;55%;12%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;69;54;A touch of rain;71;54;E;9;53%;82%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;73;59;Cooler with showers;67;54;SW;15;74%;91%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;Sunshine, pleasant;85;75;E;8;64%;62%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Bit of rain, snow;42;38;Morning rain, cloudy;48;41;S;21;89%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine and mild;62;46;Mostly sunny, mild;63;45;NW;5;72%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;73;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;E;5;67%;63%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;93;68;Sunny and nice;92;65;SSE;6;25%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;76;59;Mostly sunny;78;58;N;6;67%;31%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with some sun;58;46;Clouds and sun, mild;59;43;WSW;6;86%;70%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;69;54;WSW;6;60%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;73;64;Showers and t-storms;74;65;ENE;4;80%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;85;77;Some sun, a shower;85;76;ENE;15;74%;74%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;72;65;Showers and t-storms;71;65;E;5;100%;88%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, cool;65;52;Rain and drizzle;67;50;ENE;5;58%;85%;7

Santiago, Chile;A passing shower;66;43;Warmer;74;47;WSW;5;48%;13%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A t-storm in spots;84;72;N;9;82%;68%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;68;54;A passing shower;74;54;NNE;5;73%;60%;3

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;Partly sunny;69;49;ENE;4;57%;5%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;Cooler;61;45;NE;5;67%;51%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, nice;72;61;Partly sunny, windy;70;57;N;20;50%;1%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Cloudy, a downpour;86;79;WNW;4;79%;79%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;73;44;Sunshine, pleasant;72;45;SE;5;58%;42%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;77;Spotty showers;85;77;ENE;13;79%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy, mild;62;53;A passing shower;57;36;NW;8;76%;55%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;74;67;Showers and t-storms;75;64;NNE;14;77%;77%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;75;69;Mostly cloudy;77;68;E;9;68%;41%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, mild;60;46;A shower;59;44;NW;11;87%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cold with sunshine;48;31;Increasing clouds;57;38;NNW;6;36%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;67;47;Mostly sunny, nice;69;50;ENE;6;59%;6%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny intervals;70;55;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;S;7;33%;8%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;82;71;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;N;7;56%;55%;5

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;84;55;Sunny and very warm;85;57;ESE;4;45%;2%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;64;59;Partly sunny;68;57;NE;10;59%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy with a shower;48;31;Decreasing clouds;45;39;SW;13;58%;42%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, breezy;89;73;Clouds and sun, nice;82;70;S;7;51%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;77;67;A t-storm in spots;77;63;ESE;15;79%;63%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;55;20;Sunny and mild;54;19;SE;5;48%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;68;48;Some brightening;64;48;ENE;3;57%;2%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;68;50;Partly sunny, nice;67;48;WNW;4;66%;34%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;91;75;A t-storm around;85;74;ENE;5;75%;55%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and mild;64;40;Mostly sunny;67;43;SW;6;77%;24%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;68;45;Partly sunny, mild;68;44;WNW;2;66%;32%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;60;51;Partly sunny;60;45;SE;17;73%;16%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;More clouds than sun;91;73;W;5;67%;37%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;Sunny and nice;71;45;NE;3;41%;1%;4

