Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 17, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;SW;15;79%;75%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;33;28;Mostly sunny;34;27;N;8;49%;26%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Partly sunny;30;18;NE;14;35%;31%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;16;Some sun, a shower;21;15;WSW;15;73%;62%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, nice;19;9;Mostly cloudy;16;7;NE;17;78%;26%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;5;Mostly cloudy;10;4;NNE;7;77%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, but cool;18;5;Sunshine;19;6;ESE;10;38%;4%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;2;-1;Snow and rain;4;-3;WSW;21;83%;83%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;32;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;SE;10;70%;70%;10

Athens, Greece;Thickening clouds;24;15;Partly sunny;23;15;NNE;12;73%;28%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;15;12;A shower in the a.m.;17;11;S;24;68%;59%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;Clouds and sun, warm;36;22;E;13;27%;4%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;Cloudy;31;22;SSW;10;70%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;E;7;79%;88%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SE;8;68%;86%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;22;17;Windy with rain;22;18;NE;32;79%;90%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;18;4;Partly sunny;18;5;S;5;41%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny, warm;24;12;ENE;10;56%;21%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mild with sunshine;21;8;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;5;N;9;72%;33%;2

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;21;9;A little p.m. rain;20;10;WNW;8;70%;82%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;17;S;13;80%;88%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;20;9;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;NNW;7;58%;17%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, mild;21;10;Some sun;16;7;ENE;9;71%;31%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Partly sunny;23;10;NNE;11;65%;39%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, nice;22;8;Mainly cloudy;20;9;NNW;5;53%;55%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;27;18;Some sun, pleasant;24;16;ESE;17;75%;3%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;17;A little a.m. rain;31;18;NNW;7;53%;85%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;N;11;58%;27%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;NE;10;41%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;22;12;Partly sunny;23;15;S;15;54%;28%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;ENE;4;80%;84%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;8;71%;55%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;10;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;7;SW;13;51%;2%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Sun and clouds, nice;31;24;SSW;8;72%;68%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;17;11;Mostly cloudy;13;5;NNW;15;73%;2%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Sun and some clouds;31;26;N;22;76%;7%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;10;A little rain;16;11;ENE;12;76%;86%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;A morning shower;31;22;ENE;13;78%;75%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;34;19;Hazy sun;34;20;W;8;47%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;14;2;Plenty of sun;17;6;W;10;45%;7%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;31;22;Hazy sunshine;33;23;ESE;7;61%;28%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;22;An afternoon shower;31;22;NE;8;65%;48%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;13;3;Partly sunny;12;5;SSW;7;77%;3%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cold;10;-1;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;N;8;26%;2%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;24;16;A touch of rain;19;15;WSW;15;75%;83%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;24;20;Low clouds;26;21;NW;9;78%;66%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly cloudy;30;15;E;10;38%;17%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;20;63%;22%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;13;10;A shower;13;3;NW;20;93%;56%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;E;7;79%;91%;7

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;26;22;Spotty showers;26;22;E;19;70%;85%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;Breezy with sunshine;31;23;NE;23;61%;13%;7

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;SE;8;65%;55%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;28;15;Hazy sun;29;15;NNE;11;49%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;20;17;Mostly cloudy;20;14;N;12;83%;36%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;24;Downpours;34;24;N;10;65%;90%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;27;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;NNW;13;56%;10%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;27;11;Nice with some sun;24;11;N;13;43%;5%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and nice;20;3;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;NNW;6;21%;7%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;36;23;Hazy and very warm;37;24;WNW;10;30%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;24;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;SW;10;59%;23%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;26;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;NNW;15;18%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunlit and very warm;23;8;Sunny and warm;22;7;SSE;8;72%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNE;11;69%;68%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;22;NNW;10;72%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sun;34;23;SSW;8;63%;3%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;A few showers;30;23;NW;7;83%;96%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;3;A t-storm in spots;14;4;NNW;13;68%;58%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SW;14;75%;56%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;20;16;Clouds and sunshine;20;16;S;13;75%;5%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Inc. clouds;22;13;A passing shower;23;16;N;18;61%;58%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;15;10;Partly sunny;15;8;NNE;15;72%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;NNW;7;30%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;23;Decreasing clouds;28;22;W;11;71%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;23;11;A little p.m. rain;21;14;NE;10;59%;91%;2

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;30;26;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;SSE;5;66%;25%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;36;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSE;9;70%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ESE;9;68%;44%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;23;13;A shower or two;20;12;NW;16;64%;60%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Spotty showers;21;14;Spotty showers;21;13;NE;13;57%;84%;4

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;32;27;Lots of sun, humid;31;27;ENE;19;66%;70%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunlit and pleasant;19;6;Sunny, nice and warm;19;6;SSW;8;78%;4%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;SE;14;70%;65%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and some clouds;26;16;Not as warm;21;15;ESE;18;79%;44%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow shower;8;-3;Increasing clouds;3;0;W;19;50%;30%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;16;6;Sunny, nice and warm;17;9;WSW;10;77%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Clearing;34;28;Hazy sun;34;28;N;11;62%;39%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain this afternoon;27;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NNE;15;69%;70%;8

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;16;4;Mostly sunny;9;4;NW;29;37%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;27;17;Clouds and sun;28;18;WNW;8;62%;28%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partial sunshine;7;0;An afternoon shower;6;2;S;28;58%;55%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;NW;7;57%;19%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;NW;7;61%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;7;-4;Cold with some sun;4;-1;SSW;23;53%;31%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;26;A morning shower;29;26;SE;21;76%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NNW;7;82%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;13;73%;79%;11

Paris, France;Mild with some sun;22;12;Sunny and nice;21;10;NE;14;61%;12%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Cooler with showers;17;12;SW;31;65%;93%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;E;8;74%;80%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;N;16;76%;82%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;35;22;ENE;8;52%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;19;7;Sunshine, pleasant;19;8;NW;5;71%;32%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;18;7;Partly sunny;17;4;NE;10;55%;12%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;20;12;A touch of rain;21;12;E;15;53%;82%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;23;15;Cooler with showers;19;12;SW;23;74%;91%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Sunshine, pleasant;29;24;E;13;64%;62%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Bit of rain, snow;6;3;Morning rain, cloudy;9;5;S;34;89%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine and mild;16;8;Mostly sunny, mild;17;7;NW;8;72%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;23;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;E;8;67%;63%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;34;20;Sunny and nice;33;18;SSE;10;25%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;N;9;67%;31%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with some sun;15;8;Clouds and sun, mild;15;6;WSW;10;86%;70%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;12;WSW;10;60%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;7;80%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;29;25;Some sun, a shower;29;24;ENE;23;74%;74%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;18;Showers and t-storms;22;18;E;8;100%;88%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, cool;18;11;Rain and drizzle;20;10;ENE;8;58%;85%;7

Santiago, Chile;A passing shower;19;6;Warmer;23;8;WSW;7;48%;13%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;22;N;15;82%;68%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;20;12;A passing shower;23;12;NNE;9;73%;60%;3

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;Partly sunny;20;9;ENE;7;57%;5%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Cooler;16;7;NE;9;67%;51%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;Partly sunny, windy;21;14;N;31;50%;1%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a downpour;30;26;WNW;6;79%;79%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;23;7;Sunshine, pleasant;22;7;SE;8;58%;42%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;25;Spotty showers;29;25;ENE;20;79%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy, mild;17;12;A passing shower;14;2;NW;13;76%;55%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;23;20;Showers and t-storms;24;18;NNE;23;77%;77%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;24;21;Mostly cloudy;25;20;E;14;68%;41%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;8;A shower;15;7;NW;17;87%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cold with sunshine;9;-1;Increasing clouds;14;3;NNW;9;36%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;ENE;9;59%;6%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny intervals;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;S;11;33%;8%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;N;11;56%;55%;5

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;29;13;Sunny and very warm;29;14;ESE;7;45%;2%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;18;15;Partly sunny;20;14;NE;16;59%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy with a shower;9;0;Decreasing clouds;7;4;SW;21;58%;42%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, breezy;32;23;Clouds and sun, nice;28;21;S;12;51%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;25;20;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ESE;24;79%;63%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;13;-6;Sunny and mild;12;-7;SE;8;48%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;20;9;Some brightening;18;9;ENE;5;57%;2%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Partly sunny, nice;19;9;WNW;6;66%;34%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;33;24;A t-storm around;30;23;ENE;8;75%;55%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and mild;18;4;Mostly sunny;19;6;SW;9;77%;24%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;20;7;Partly sunny, mild;20;7;WNW;3;66%;32%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;16;11;Partly sunny;16;7;SE;27;73%;16%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;More clouds than sun;33;23;W;8;67%;37%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;Sunny and nice;22;7;NE;5;41%;1%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather