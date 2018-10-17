HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has freed a well-known blogger after two years in prison on the condition that she leave for the United States.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, known as "Mother Mushroom," was arrested in October 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of defaming the Communist government. The conviction of the popular blogger, who wrote about human rights and industrial pollution, drew criticism from some Western governments and international human rights groups.

Quynh's friends said she was on her way to the U.S. with her mother and two children.

Quynh's lawyer, Ha Huy Son, said her release was good news but did not lift the obstacles faced by people who fight for democracy in Vietnam.

Her release comes as U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis is visiting Vietnam.