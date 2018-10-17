TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Chinese scholar said during a media interview that there will be no possibility of war across the Taiwan Strait, not only because U.S. President Donald Trump supports peaceful Taiwan independence, but also because China has changed its Taiwan policy from unification by armed forces to “peaceful unification,” reported UDN on Wednesday.

In a recent interview with Global Times, a newspaper published by Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily, Yan Xuetong (閻學通), the Dean of the Institute of International Relations, Tsinghua University, analyzed a speech given by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at an American think tank in early October.

During the speech, Pence criticized China and spoke favorably about Taiwan several times.

Global Times asked Yan whether Pence’s stance reflected a significant change in U.S. policy toward Taiwan and China compared to past administrations and whether the chance of a war between China and Taiwan has increased.

Yan replied that Trump expressed his support for Taiwan immediately after he won the presidential election and that Trump’s subsequent action spoke for itself, including not recognizing the "One China" policy and signing the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act into law, which allows the U.S. to conduct official military exchanges with Taiwan to bolster its defense capability, according to the report.

Yan said it is meaningless to find various reasons to prove that Trump dare not support “Taiwan independence,” according to the report. He suggested that instead of making efforts to study the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s Taiwan policy, it makes more sense to study how fast Trump will intensify his policy supporting "Taiwan independence," and to what extent the U.S. will restore its military relationship and activities with Taiwan, the report said.

Yan reasoned that since Trump supports Taiwan’s peaceful independence and China has replaced its policy of unification by armed forces with peaceful unification, there is no possibility of a war across the Taiwan Strait during Trump's administration, the report said.