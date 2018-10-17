TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - National Immigration Agency (NIA) has recently been cooperating with international five-star hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei to hold some training courses and talent recruitment activities.

To promote the government's New Southbound Policy, Mandarin Oriental Taipei Hotel has recently held a family education program and a talent recruitment activity. More than half of the participants went on the interview right after the activities. Most of the attendees were proactive and eager to improve their performance and plans for the future.

According to Broadcasting Corporation of China, Timothy Chan, the Director of Human Resources Development at Mandarin Oriental Taipei, pointed out that the hotel has a lot of staff from various countries, including Japan, Thailand, and Italy, and some of them are new immigrants. Mandarin Oriental Taipei welcomes new immigrants who want to join and work in the hotel.

Among the attendees in the training courses are three Vietnamese students from Ming Chuan University who are fluent in Chinese and English. Upon learning that Mandarin Oriental Hotel is scheduled to open in Ho Chi Minh City in 2020, they also came to the interview after attendance at the training course activities.

NIA stated that, although they are still students and can only work as a part-timer, they can be transferred to Vietnam and work after graduation.

Huang Ling-yu (黃齡玉), the head of NIA Taipei, stated that some of new immigrants might have difficulties in finding jobs in Taiwan because of language and cultural barriers. Through the various activities being held, NIA hopes that they can help to remove those barriers and to assist in finding jobs . In addition, there will be more companies that are going to help the new immigrants to integrate within the Taiwan society.