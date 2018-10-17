TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese electric scooter company, Gogoro announced five new partnerships related to the Gogoro Energy Network and the company’s expansion into the logistics industry, during a press conference on Oct. 17.

Gogoro announced two Taiwanese scooter companies, Aeon (宏佳騰) and PGO (比雅久機車) will be added to the Gogoro Energy Network.

Both Aeon and PGO will develop electric scooters using Gogoro’s battery system. Aeon’s new electric scooter is expected to be available for sale in summer 2019, and the PGO scooter will be available in the second-half of 2019, reported Liberty Times.

Yamaha said in September that they were mulling over a potential partnership for Yamaha-branded scooters to be made and jointly-developed by Gogoro, as well as sharing of the Gogoro Energy Network. This partnership was confirmed at the press conference.

The addition of three scooter companies to the Gogoro Energy Network is expected to rapidly grow the electric scooter market in Taiwan, reported Economic Daily News.

At the same press conference, Taiwan Post and DHL Express were also announced as Gogoro’s business partners for the logistics industry.

DHL Express will use the Gogoro 2 Utility scooter in Taiwan to build an environmentally friendly fleet for corporate customers in response to the government’s policies to promote electric vehicles, reported Economic Daily News.

Taiwan Post will also purchase an electric scooter fleet using the Gogoro 2 Utility scooter, and these scooters will contribute to the postal service’s day-to-day operations, Gogoro said.