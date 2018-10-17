TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - "Flying Beer in Southeast Asia," the Youtube animated series produced by "Taiwan Bar," explores Vietnam's business growth in the fifth episode that has just released on Oct. 15.

"Flying Beer in Southeast Asia" is a animated series produced by Taiwan Bar in collaboration with The General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), started from June this year. The series is mainly focusing on the culture, lifestyle, and the history of Southeast Asian countries.

In the fifth episode, "IP the Dark Beer," the main character of the series, traveled to Vietnam and explained Vietnam's and Southeast Asian countries current business and e-commerce development. In addition, IP the Dark Beer also explored Vietnam's cuisine and culture, and looked into some history behind them.

The clip shows the statistics of the GDP in Vietnam by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in 2017, along with statistics by The World Bank showing that the GDP growth rate of Southeast Asian countries continues to rise.

Furthermore, the video takes us to the popular landmarks in Vietnam, such as ChanTan Dinh Church and The Cafe Apartment in Ho Chi Minh.

To conclude, this episode was tailored to assist Taiwanese in understanding the culture and business development in Southeast Asia, and to open up more chances for international cooperation and exchanges in international economic and trade relations.

For the past three years, Taiwan Bar has been making entertaining videos on Youtube, and it has attracted more than 600,000 subscribers.