NLCS tied: Bellinger lifts Dodgers over Brewers 2-1 in 13

By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/10/17 14:41
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a walk-off hit during the 13th inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series ba

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado hits a broken-bat single during the 13th inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenley Jansen throws during the ninth inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwa

Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar and Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado have words during the 10th inning of Game 4 of the National League Championshi

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor scores during the first inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwau

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor makes a diving catch of a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the Na

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez twists his ankle going for a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig during the second inning of

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill reacts after giving up a hit to Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar during the fourth inning of Game 4 of

Both benches clear after Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar and Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado have words during the 10th inning of Game 4 of the Na

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night and tying the NL Championship Series at two games apiece.

Bellinger grounded a 3-2 pitch from Junior Guerra into right field, scoring Manny Machado, who slid home and touched the plate with his left hand to beat the tag and end a thriller that took 5 hours, 15 minutes.

The Dodgers struck out 17 times; the Brewers fanned 15 times.

Game 5 is Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, with Wade Miley going for the Brewers against fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw.

With one out, Machado had a broken-bat single to left and went to second on Guerra's wild pitch.

Bellinger, who entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth, also had the defensive play of the game. He made a diving catch on his belly of a ball hit by Lorenzo Cain leading off the 10th, spreading his arms out and sliding like a snow angel in right field.

