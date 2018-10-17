  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/17 14:37
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 200 001 050—8 9 0
Houston 100 010 000—2 7 0

Eovaldi, Brasier (7), M.Barnes (8), Kelly (8), Rodriguez (9) and Vazquez, Leon; Keuchel, Smith (6), Sipp (6), Pressly (7), Osuna (8), McHugh (8), Rondon (9) and McCann. W_Eovaldi 2-0. L_Smith 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (13), Pearce (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 000 010 000 000 0—1 8 0
Los Angeles 100 000 000 000 1—2 7 0
(13 innings)

G.Gonzalez, Burnes (5), Soria (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9), Guerra (10) and Pina, Kratz; Hill, Baez (6), Maeda (7), Ferguson (7), Madson (7), Jansen (9), Wood (11), Floro (12), Urias (13) and A.Barnes, Grandal. W_Urias 1-0. L_Guerra 0-1.