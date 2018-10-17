Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|200
|001
|050—8
|9
|0
|Houston
|100
|010
|000—2
|7
|0
Eovaldi, Brasier (7), M.Barnes (8), Kelly (8), Rodriguez (9) and Vazquez, Leon; Keuchel, Smith (6), Sipp (6), Pressly (7), Osuna (8), McHugh (8), Rondon (9) and McCann. W_Eovaldi 2-0. L_Smith 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (13), Pearce (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000
|000
|0—1
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|000
|1—2
|7
|0
G.Gonzalez, Burnes (5), Soria (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9), Guerra (10) and Pina, Kratz; Hill, Baez (6), Maeda (7), Ferguson (7), Madson (7), Jansen (9), Wood (11), Floro (12), Urias (13) and A.Barnes, Grandal. W_Urias 1-0. L_Guerra 0-1.