In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, followers of the ancient Mandaean religious sect perform their rituals along a strip of embankment on the Tigris
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, a follower of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith performs rituals along a strip of embankment on the Tigris R
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, followers of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith wash food with river water along a strip of embankment on the
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, a dead carp floats near the Mandaean Temple as followers of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith perform ritual
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, a follower of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith bathes along a strip of embankment on the Tigris River reser
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, a follower of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith baptizes a child along a strip of embankment on the Tigris R
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, followers of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith performs rituals along a strip of embankment on the Tigris Ri
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, followers of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith performs rituals along a strip of embankment on the Tigris Ri
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, followers of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith throw parsley from an embankment on the Tigris River as part
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, followers of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith performs rituals along a strip of embankment on the Tigris Ri
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, a follower of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith reads from a religious book in the doorway of a mud building
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, a follower of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith performs rituals along a strip of embankment on the Tigris R
BAGHDAD (AP) — Every Sunday in Iraq, along a strip of embankment on the Tigris River reserved for followers of the obscure and ancient Mandaean faith, worshippers bathe themselves in the waters to purify their souls.
But unlike in ancient times, the storied river that runs through Baghdad is fouled by untreated sewage and dead carp, which float by in the fast-moving current.
Iraq's soaring water pollution is threatening the religious rites of its tight-knit Mandaean community, already devastated by 15 years of war that has also affected the country's other minority sects.