All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 33 23 2-1-0 4-0-0 2-1-0 Carolina 7 4 2 1 9 25 22 2-0-1 2-2-0 2-0-1 New Jersey 4 4 0 0 8 17 4 4-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Boston 5 4 1 0 8 22 13 3-0-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Montreal 5 3 1 1 7 18 13 2-1-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 2-1-1 1-1-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 9 3-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 16 19 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Pittsburgh 5 2 1 2 6 17 20 2-1-1 0-0-1 1-0-0 Philadelphia 6 3 3 0 6 22 25 1-2-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 6 3 3 0 6 12 17 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Washington 5 2 2 1 5 20 19 2-1-0 0-1-1 0-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 11 10 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 6 2 4 0 4 15 20 2-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Florida 4 0 2 2 2 12 16 0-2-0 0-0-2 0-0-1 Detroit 6 0 4 2 2 14 30 0-1-1 0-3-1 0-3-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 6 5 1 0 10 19 12 3-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Anaheim 6 4 1 1 9 17 14 1-0-1 3-1-0 2-0-1 Chicago 5 3 0 2 8 22 21 1-0-1 2-0-1 2-0-1 Vancouver 6 4 2 0 8 22 19 1-0-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 Colorado 6 3 1 2 8 21 15 2-0-1 1-1-1 1-0-0 Winnipeg 6 3 2 1 7 15 16 2-0-1 1-2-0 1-2-0 Calgary 5 3 2 0 6 18 16 1-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 18 18 3-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 14 19 2-0-2 0-2-0 1-2-0 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 15 20 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-0-0 San Jose 6 2 3 1 5 17 19 0-1-0 2-2-1 1-1-0 Los Angeles 6 2 3 1 5 12 16 1-0-1 1-3-0 0-0-1 Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 10 14 0-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 5 1 2 2 4 15 20 1-2-1 0-0-1 0-1-2 Arizona 5 1 4 0 2 4 11 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 4, Dallas 1

Montreal 7, Detroit 3

Nashville 4, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Colorado 2, SO

Philadelphia 6, Florida 5, SO

New Jersey 3, Dallas 0

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 2

Minnesota 2, Arizona 1

Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

Vegas 4, Buffalo 1

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.