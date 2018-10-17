  1. Home
  2. Business

YouTube experiences 90-minute disruption around the world, and across Taiwan 

The video-sharing website resumed working around 10:40 a.m., Oct. 17, Taiwan Time

  176
By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/17 11:46

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Video-sharing website YouTube appeared to be experiencing a widespread disruption on Wednesday morning Taiwan time, while it has resumed normal service after 10:40 a.m.

Users across Taiwan found a blank website or error message instead of its usual selection of videos during the unexpeccted service disruption.

Taiwanese tech blogger Applemond said the YouTube service appeared to have went down around the world based on the data shown on the Down Detector Reports, and the service went down for around 90 minutes in Taiwan. 

YouTube admitted the access issues on YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music platforms in a tweet and apologized for the inconvenience causing users. 

YouTube App also went down during the period of the YouTube worldwide outage.

The company has yet to identify the cause of the service disruption at the time of publication. 
YouTube

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese girl composed Japanese song to introduce Taiwan
Taiwanese girl composed Japanese song to introduce Taiwan
2018/08/16 17:34
'Taiwan Bar' releases third episode of 'Flying Beer in Southeast Asia' series
'Taiwan Bar' releases third episode of 'Flying Beer in Southeast Asia' series
2018/08/15 18:10
China cracks down on ASMR videos, branded as pornography
China cracks down on ASMR videos, branded as pornography
2018/06/22 10:17
Youtuber asks 'Should Taiwan be a part of China?'
Youtuber asks 'Should Taiwan be a part of China?'
2018/06/15 16:22
Military Channel on Youtube creates promo video for Taiwan's Armed Forces
Military Channel on Youtube creates promo video for Taiwan's Armed Forces
2018/04/12 17:13