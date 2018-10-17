TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Video-sharing website YouTube appeared to be experiencing a widespread disruption on Wednesday morning Taiwan time, while it has resumed normal service after 10:40 a.m.

Users across Taiwan found a blank website or error message instead of its usual selection of videos during the unexpeccted service disruption.

Taiwanese tech blogger Applemond said the YouTube service appeared to have went down around the world based on the data shown on the Down Detector Reports, and the service went down for around 90 minutes in Taiwan.

YouTube admitted the access issues on YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music platforms in a tweet and apologized for the inconvenience causing users.

YouTube App also went down during the period of the YouTube worldwide outage.

The company has yet to identify the cause of the service disruption at the time of publication.