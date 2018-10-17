TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson had three goals, Yanni Gourde scored on a power play to put Tampa Bay ahead in the third period and the Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Johnson scored in all three periods, completing the hat trick on an empty-netter with 1:56 remaining.

After Carolina defenseman Calvin de Haan fanned on a clearing attempt, Gourde made it 3-2 on a pass from Ondrej Palat at 7:02 of the third.

Lightning backup Louis Domingue stopped 38 shots in his first start of the season. He made strong saves on Sebastian Aho and Micheal Ferland soon after Gourde's goal.

Ferland and Martin Necas had goals, and Petr Mrazek turned aside 23 shots for the Hurricanes.

Aho picked up an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to seven games (eight assists, 12 points), which is tied for third-longest in the history of the Carolina/Hartford franchise. Only Victor Rask (eight games, 2016-17) and Ron Francis (11 games, 1984-85) had longer runs.

Tampa Bay is 17-2-2 against Carolina since the start of the 2012-13 season.

Johnson picked up Tampa Bay's second short-handed goal this season 12:42 into the game and put the Lightning up 2-1 at 6:07 of the second. The forward, who snapped a 10-game regular-season goal drought, has 11 goals and 19 points in 18 games against Carolina.

Necas tied it 2-all with 7:12 left in the second on his first NHL goal, a one-timer from the left circle.

Aho stole Victor Hedman's clearing attempt and helped set up Ferland's game-opening goal 10:25 into the first.

The Lightning converted their only power play, while Carolina went 0 for 4. Tampa Bay is the only NHL team not to allow a power-play goal (18 for 18) this season.

Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos has gone 16 regular-season games without a goal, dating to last season.

NOTES: Carolina LW Brock McGinn was cut on the face early in the second on the follow-through of Stamkos' shot attempt. . Mrazek was briefly shaken up in the second after being struck accidentally by Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov's stick behind the net. . Mathieu Joseph got his first NHL point by assisting on Johnson's short-handed goal.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Colorado on Saturday night.

Lightning: Wrap up a season-opening five-game homestand Thursday night against winless Detroit (0-4-2).

___

More AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports