All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 33 23 Boston 5 4 1 0 8 22 13 Montreal 5 3 1 1 7 18 13 Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 9 Buffalo 5 3 2 0 6 11 13 Florida 4 0 2 2 2 12 16 Detroit 6 0 4 2 2 14 30 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 7 4 2 1 9 25 22 New Jersey 4 4 0 0 8 17 4 Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 16 19 Pittsburgh 5 2 1 2 6 17 20 Philadelphia 6 3 3 0 6 22 25 Washington 5 2 2 1 5 20 19 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 11 10 N.Y. Rangers 6 2 4 0 4 15 20 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 6 5 1 0 10 19 12 Chicago 5 3 0 2 8 22 21 Colorado 6 3 1 2 8 21 15 Winnipeg 6 3 2 1 7 15 16 Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 18 18 Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 14 19 St. Louis 5 1 2 2 4 15 20 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 6 4 1 1 9 17 14 Vancouver 6 4 2 0 8 22 19 Calgary 5 3 2 0 6 18 16 Los Angeles 6 2 3 1 5 12 16 San Jose 6 2 3 1 5 17 19 Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 10 14 Vegas 6 2 4 0 4 11 19 Arizona 5 1 4 0 2 4 11

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 4, Dallas 1

Montreal 7, Detroit 3

Nashville 4, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Colorado 2, SO

Philadelphia 6, Florida 5, SO

New Jersey 3, Dallas 0

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 2

Minnesota 2, Arizona 1

Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.