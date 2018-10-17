  1. Home
By The Associated Press
2018/10/17 10:20
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 33 23
Carolina 7 4 2 1 9 25 22
New Jersey 4 4 0 0 8 17 4
Boston 5 4 1 0 8 22 13
Montreal 5 3 1 1 7 18 13
Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 24 22
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 9
Buffalo 5 3 2 0 6 11 13
Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 16 19
Pittsburgh 5 2 1 2 6 17 20
Philadelphia 6 3 3 0 6 22 25
Washington 5 2 2 1 5 20 19
N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 11 10
N.Y. Rangers 6 2 4 0 4 15 20
Florida 4 0 2 2 2 12 16
Detroit 6 0 4 2 2 14 30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 6 5 1 0 10 19 12
Anaheim 6 4 1 1 9 17 14
Chicago 5 3 0 2 8 22 21
Vancouver 6 4 2 0 8 22 19
Colorado 6 3 1 2 8 21 15
Winnipeg 5 3 2 0 6 11 11
Calgary 5 3 2 0 6 18 16
Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 18 18
Los Angeles 6 2 3 1 5 12 16
San Jose 6 2 3 1 5 17 19
St. Louis 5 1 2 2 4 15 20
Minnesota 5 1 2 2 4 12 18
Vegas 6 2 4 0 4 11 19
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 5 10
Arizona 4 1 3 0 2 3 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 4, Dallas 1

Montreal 7, Detroit 3

Nashville 4, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Colorado 2, SO

Philadelphia 6, Florida 5, SO

New Jersey 3, Dallas 0

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 2

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.