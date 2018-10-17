TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—With flu season approaching, Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) held an event on Oct. 15 to urge the public to get a flu shot as soon as possible, according to a press release posted on the agency’s website.

Taiwan CDC said flu season starts each November and peaks around the Lunar New Year. The agency urges the public to get vaccinated before flu season reaches its peak.

“A flu shot provides about a year of protection and has a 70-90% chance of preventing the illness in adults,” Taiwan CDC said of the benefits of flu vaccination. “For the elderly, a shot can lower the risk of complications from flu by 50-60%, and can reduce the mortality rate by 80%.”

During the Oct. 15 event, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lu Pau-ching (呂寶靜) said the government had ordered about 6 million doses of flu vaccine this year to provide immunization to a quarter of the population.

Taiwan CDC urges people who meet the eligibility criteria for free seasonal flu shots to visit its website (https://www.cdc.gov.tw) to find their nearest participating medical institution. However, they need to bring their national ID card, health insurance card, and other related documents to the doctor's office.

"Other eligible individuals can get flu shots free of charge at contracted institutions, but will need to pay registration fees and associated medical expenses,” the agency added.

For more information, call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline at 1922 (or 0800-001922).