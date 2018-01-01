TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To celebrate Oct. 17 Taiwan Culture Day, 175 museums and cultural venues will be free and open to the public today, announced the Ministry of Culture (MOC) yesterday (Oct. 16).

To celebrate the founding of The founding of the Taiwan Cultural Association on Oct. 17, 1921, the MOC in 2016 made Oct. 17 Taiwan Culture Day. This year, the theme is "Telling Stories of Taiwan," which will include a number of cultural activities and free admission to 175 museums and cultural venues, including the Grass Mountain Chateau, Wufeng Lin Family Mansion and Garden, Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, and Hualien's Pine Garden.

Among the cultural events held today includes the Taiwan Culture Day film festival hosted by the National Museum of Taiwan Literature, which will showcase cultural films from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Europe, as well as discussions after the films. The National Museum of History will hold a series of exhibitions on the published works of the Taiwan Cultural Association and through a simulation of the era when the Taiwan Cultural Association was founded, visitors can experience and understand the society at the time.

The National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra will hold a concert to celebrate Taiwan Cultural Day today. Wu Yao-yu (吳曜宇), a young conductor who won the highest award in the World Music Competition has been invited to lead the concert and violinist Tseng Yu-Chien (曾宇謙) have been invited to perform a solo. The music performed will represent different eras in Taiwan's history.

Local governments across Taiwan are planning various art and cultural activities to celebrate Taiwan Culture Day. For example, Chanhua County is organizing events such as the New Drama Festival and Literature City Day.

The Association for Taiwan Literature, Chiang Wei-shui's Cultural Foundation, Taiwan Society North, and other non-governmental organizations will also conduct related activities today.

For more information on today's cultural events, please visit the MOC's official Taiwan Culture Day webpage.