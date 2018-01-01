Heavy rain alert issued for northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a northeast monsoon and a cloud front in the South China Sea moves east, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain advisory for four cities and counties in northern Taiwan.

Today, the weather in northern and northeastern Taiwan will be wet and cool, while central, southeastern, and eastern Taiwan wil see brief showers. The weather will be more stable in southern Taiwan with only some sporadic showers.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung City and Yilan County. A heavy rain advisory indicates that either 24-hour accumulated rainfall could exceed 80 millimeters or 1-hour rainfall could exceed 40 millimeters.

In terms of temperature, it is predicted that areas north of Hsinchu and Yilan will only see highs of between 22 to 23 degrees Celsius, with the differences between the highs and lows only ranging by 2 to 3 degrees. Central and eastern Taiwan will see highs of between 26 to 28 degrees, while southern Taiwan will see a high of 30 degrees during the day. Mornings and evenings throughout Taiwan will be cooler at 19 to 23 degrees.

The weather will continue to become cooler as the week progresses, with highs not expected to surpass 20 degrees in northern Taiwan on Thursday and Friday. Until Friday, the country is expected to continue to be affected by a northeast monsoon, which will bring colder temperatures in the mornings and evenings and an increased likelihood of rain in northern and eastern Taiwan, while southern Taiwan is likely to see drier conditions.