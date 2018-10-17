Friends are relatives carry coffins containing bodies of South Korean climbers killed over the weekend in a fierce storm on Nepal’s Gurja Himal mounta
Friends and relatives stand near coffins containing bodies of South Korean climbers killed over the weekend in a fierce storm on Nepal’s Gurja Himal m
A man offers flower on coffins containing bodies of South Korean climbers killed over the weekend in a fierce storm on Nepal’s Gurja Himal mountain af
A man offers sacred scarves on coffins containing bodies of South Korean climbers killed over the weekend in a fierce storm on Nepal’s Gurja Himal mou
Friends and relatives stand near coffins containing bodies of South Korean climbers killed over the weekend in a fierce storm on Nepal’s Gurja Himal m
Nepalese man and a longtime friend of the climbers Ang Dorje offers alcohol as part of a ritual near coffins containing bodies of South Korean climber
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Relatives dressed in black funeral suits wept in grief as the bodies of five South Korean mountain climbers arrived home from Nepal where they had died in a storm last week.
The caskets covered in white sheets were carried out from a terminal in Incheon International Airport early Wednesday.
The five South Koreans and four Nepalese guides died when a storm swept the base camp on Gurja Himal on Friday night. The pristine mountain is rarely climbed, but the team's experienced leader had been focusing on untried routes in recent years.
Team leader Kim Chang-ho in 2013 became first South Korean to summit all 14 Himalayan peaks over 8,000 meters (26,250 feet) without using supplemental oxygen.