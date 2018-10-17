A high-profile Ukrainian fugitive was arrested in France earlier this month, European police agency Europol said on Tuesday. The man, who was wanted for tax fraud and money laundry, was living a lavish lifestyle that included living in and owning a castle near the city of Dijon in eastern France.

Police also seized €4.6 million ($5.3 million) in cash and luxury goods, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom and three paintings by the Spanish surrealist, Salvador Dali.

The man had managed to evade justice in his native country by forging death certificates. French authorities were tipped off to suspicious activity after the castle was purchased for €3 million by a firm in Luxembourg.

The suspect, who had engaged in "large-scale corruption" in Ukraine, was arrested along with three accomplices.

