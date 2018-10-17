WASHINGTON (AP) — Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is outlining five of the top 10 agenda items Democrats will pursue if they retake the House in next month's election.

Lowering health care costs, rebuilding infrastructure and running the House chamber with more transparency and openness are near the top of the Democratic agenda, Pelosi said during a talk Tuesday at Harvard's Institute of Politics. Democrats would also prioritize giving legal status to young immigrants, known as Dreamers, and strengthening background checks on gun purchases, she said.

One item not on Pelosi's top-10 list: Impeaching President Donald Trump.

Instead she wants Democrats to conduct oversight of the administration.

Democrats need to gain 23 seats to wrest control of the House from Republicans, something surveys suggest is within reach.