LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attention would-be leaf peepers: Even if fall is a bit player where you live, PBS has got you covered.

A three-night public TV series, "AutumnWatch New England," promises to showcase the colorful landscape and other seasonal glories.

Among the live and pre-taped segments: time-lapse video of foliage changes and filmmaker Bob Poole's look at the nighttime routines of wildlife including bobcats and bears.

Other highlights include visits to a New Hampshire pumpkin festival and Maine's Fryeburg Fair, held annually since 1851.

Travel authority Samantha Brown and BBC presenter Chris Packham will host from a lakeside campfire in New Hampshire.

Contributors include chef Vivian Howard, biologists and other experts.

"AutumnWatch New England" is a PBS and BBC Studios co-production. It's airing Wednesday through Friday (check local listings for times).