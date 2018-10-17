JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Miranda headed in a stoppage-time winner Tuesday to give Brazil a 1-0 win over archrival Argentina in a friendly in Saudi Arabia.

Miranda met a corner from Neymar in the 92nd minute and headed past goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The match at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah featured few other chances for either team.

Argentina was without superstar Lionel Messi, and striker Paulo Dybala was ineffective up front.

An emotional Miranda dedicated the goal to his wife on the 16th anniversary of their first meeting.