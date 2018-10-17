NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials are reporting a jump in cases of a rare paralyzing illness in children, and say it seems to be following an every-other-year pattern.

At least 62 confirmed cases have been reported in 22 states this year, and an additional 65 illnesses in those states are being investigated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the latest numbers Tuesday.

Waves of similar illnesses occurred in 2014 and 2016.

The cause is a mystery. Some possible suspects, such as polio and West Nile virus, have been ruled out. Another kind of virus is suspected, but it's been found in only some of the cases.

About 90 percent of the cases are children who have suffered muscle weakness or paralysis. Most kids recover.