BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on Sen. Heitkamp's apology for misidentifying victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and rape (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says she is reaching out to women she mistakenly identified in a campaign ad as victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and rape.

Heitkamp says she recently learned that several of the women named in the newspaper ad either hadn't authorized it or are not survivors of abuse.

Heitkamp told conservative blogger Rob Port on a radio show Tuesday that she is investigating how her campaign obtained the names. She says they may have come from a "Facebook feed" that was forwarded to her campaign.

The ad that ran Sunday in several North Dakota newspapers was an open letter to Kevin Cramer, her Republican opponent, criticizing comments he made on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Cramer supported Kavanaugh, while Heitkamp voted against his nomination.

__

9:35 a.m.

U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp is apologizing for misidentifying victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and rape who were listed in a recent newspaper ad aimed at her opponent.

Heitkamp said in a statement Tuesday that she had recently learned that several of the women named in the ad either hadn't authorized it or are not survivors of abuse. She says she deeply regrets the mistake.

The ad that ran Sunday in several North Dakota newspapers was an open letter to Kevin Cramer, her Republican opponent, criticizing comments he made on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court .

Cramer supported Kavanaugh, while Heitkamp voted against his nomination.

The Heitkamp-Cramer matchup is seen as critical for control of the closely divided Senate.