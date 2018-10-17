SAO PAULO (AP) — The chairwoman of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party is criticizing center and left parties for not joining forces to defeat the far-right front-runner in the country's presidential elections.

Gleisi Hoffmann took to Twitter Tuesday after a poll released Monday showed congressman Jair Bolsonaro far ahead of her party's candidate, Fernando Haddad.

Hoffmann wrote that the party hoped its first-round adversaries would see Haddad as the only democratic option against Bolsonaro, a former army captain who has repeatedly defended Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

She tweeted that, "History will judge us all."

Bolsonaro won the first round of voting on Oct. 7 with 46 percent against Haddad's 29 percent. The Ibope poll released Monday night showed Bolsonaro's support at 59 percent ahead of the Oct. 28 runoff.