NEW YORK (AP) — Pinterest has long shunned being labeled a social network. Because of that, it doesn't push users to add friends or build connections the way rivals have done to grow quickly.

This has meant Pinterest has also avoided much of the troubles around misinformation, hate and abuse that its peers have had to contend with.

Still, if Pinterest is to sell shares to the public, potential investors will be looking not just at how good it makes its users feel but also how much money it makes and how much it will grow.

It might help that Pinterest is announcing Tuesday that it is making more of the photos and illustrations that users post "shoppable" with a few taps of a finger.