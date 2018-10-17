Tua Tagovailoa and four of his Alabama teammates highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team.

Tagovailoa, the prolific quarterback of the top-ranked Crimson Tide, has 21 touchdown passes and no interceptions without having to attempt a pass in the fourth quarter because Alabama has been so thoroughly dominant. The Tide is averaging 53.6 points per game.

Joining Tagovailoa on the first-team offense is receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Ross Pierschbacher. Tide safety Deionte Thompson was selected to the first-team defense, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made the second team.

No. 5 LSU placed three players on the first-team defense: linebacker Devin White, cornerback Greedy Williams and safety Grant Delpit.

Darrell Henderson of Memphis and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor were the first team running backs on the teams released Tuesday.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama.

Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin; Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis.

Tackles — Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson.

Guards — Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Shane Lemieux, junior, Oregon.

Center — Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama.

Tight end — Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M.

Receivers — Laviska Shenault Jr., sophomore, Colorado; Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest.

Kicker — Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse.

Defense

Ends — Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson; Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan.

Tackles — Ed Oliver, junior, Houston; Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami.

Linebackers — Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky; Devin White, junior, LSU; Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks — Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame; Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU.

Safeties — Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama; Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU.

Punter — Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State.

Running backs — Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson; Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky.

Tackles — David Edwards, junior, Wisconsin; Greg Little, junior, Mississippi.

Guards — Terronne Prescod, senior, North Carolina State; Ben Bredeson, junior, Michigan.

Center — Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State.

Tight end — Noah Fant, junior, Iowa.

Receivers — Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma; John Ursua, junior, Hawaii.

All-purpose player — Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue.

Kicker — Cole Tracy, senior, LSU.

Defense

Ends — Montez Sweat, junior, Mississippi State; Brian Burns, junior, Florida State.

Tackles — Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame; Quinnen Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

Linebackers — Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; Porter Gustin, senior, Southern California; Curtis Bolton, senior, Oklahoma.

Cornerbacks — Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia; Adrian Frye, freshman, Texas Tech.

Safeties — Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington; Ugochukwu Amadi, senior, Oregon.

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, sophomore, Colorado State.

Voter panel: Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette; Matt Baker, Tamp Bay (Fla.) Times; Michael Barber, Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch; Matt Brown , The Athletic; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle; Rece Davis, ESPN; Pat Dooley, Gainesville (Fla.) Sun; Scott Hamilton, WECT-TV Wilmington, North Carolina; Eric Hansen, The South Bend (Ind.) Tribune; Brian Howell, ; Rob Long, WJZ-FM 105.7 The Fan Baltimore; Sean Manning, ; Conor O'Neill, ; Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City, Missouri; Keith Sargeant, NJ.com/The Star Ledger; Jon Wilner, San Jose (Calif.) Mercury New.