WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general says a senior FBI official accepted two tickets to a sports event from a television news correspondent who regularly covered the bureau.

The watchdog office said the official had not paid for the tickets. Initially, under oath, the official claimed to have done so, the watchdog said.

The episode was briefly mentioned in a much broader report from last June about the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The inspector general issued a two-page summary Tuesday focused on the official's interactions with the reporter, which it said violated federal regulations that bar employees from accepting gifts from members of the news media.

The inspector general said the official, who was not identified, has since retired. The reporter is also not named.