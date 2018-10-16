MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says it's discussing a possible visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, says Moscow and Pyongyang are discussing the timing and venue for the visit, and no agreement has been reached yet.

Ushakov's statement comes as the Trump administration's envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, held talks Tuesday with a senior Russian diplomat in Moscow. Biegun and Deputy Russian Foreign Igor Morgulov agreed to boost diplomatic efforts to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Biegun traveled to Pyongyang this month with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to prepare for a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim, which hasn't yet been scheduled.