South Korea threw away a two-goal lead and ended up drawing with Panama 2-2 in a friendly in Cheonan on Tuesday.

Just four days after defeating Uruguay 2-1, South Korea raced to a good start against the Central Americans, who lost in Japan 3-0 on Friday.

Defender Park Joo-ho scored his first international goal for 38 games after four minutes, converting a cross from Hwang Hee-chan.

Half an hour later, Hwang In-beom scored after good work from Son Heung-min.

Panama pulled a goal back at the end of the first half through a header from Abdiel Arroyo.

Four minutes after the restart, they leveled thanks to a shot from Rolando Blackburn outside the area.

Following its last home of the year, South Korea completes its preparations for the Asian Cup in January with November games against Australia and Uzbekistan.

